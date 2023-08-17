Season 7 of the successful animated series for adults ‘Rick and Morty’ is already a reality, since Adult Swim, in charge of distributing the creation of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, released the trailer for the new season and gave some clues about what this new installment will bring. However, despite the uproar of all the fans over this news, there is a detail that has them disappointed, since they have doubts about maintaining the quality that the series had been having. What are they referring to? In the next note we tell you.

Watch HERE the trailer for season 7 of ‘Rick and Morty’

When does ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 premiere?

At the moment there is no official information from the filmmakers about the release date. What is known is that its launch could take place in the American fall; that is to say, between September and December of this yearand The exact date will be announced in the course of the next weekas announced in the trailer post on their social networks.

Where to watch the seventh season of ‘Rick and Morty’?

To see the new installment of the famous series in Latin America, you will have to access HBO Max, the streaming platform where the previous seasons are found. To access it, you need to create an account and choose any of the plans it has to offer and the one that best suits your needs.

What is the detail that disappoints fans of season 7 of ‘Rick and Morty’?

As we had previously mentioned, the news of the release of the new season excited all the fans of ‘Rick and Morty’, however, the news of the absence of justin roilandco-creator and who does the voices of Rick Sánchez and Morty Smith, makes them doubt whether the production will maintain the same quality or whether it will be the beginning of their debacle.

Rick will face his evil counterpart, Rick Prime, in the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’. Photo: Adult Swim

It should be remembered that Roiland was fired by Adult Swim after his ex-girlfriend reported him for domestic violence, which included bodily harm and false imprisonment under threat. In his absence, producer Steve Levy indicated at this year’s San Diego Comic Con that they will respect existing material and that the new cast will use imitators, but has not yet confirmed who will make up the renewed cast.

What will the seventh season of ‘Rick and Morty’ be about?

Although there is still no official synopsis that gives us more light on what the new season of ‘Rick and Morty’ will be about, in the preview that Adult Swim shared we could see that the seventh installment could focus on the confrontation between Rick C-137 and Rick Prime, who is one of the main villains of the plot after murdering his daughter and his wife. Also, it’s about the original Rick from the universe’s original Morty who is plagued by Cronenbergs.