It's barely a minute but it shows Rick Sánchez, one of the protagonists of the series, facing a very dangerous situation. That was an encounter not only with himself but much more. What's going on?

As mentioned at the beginning, Rick is moving parallel to a spatial distortion and this has its consequences. So those who appear in the anime Rick and Morty could be part of alternate time lines.

But that can only be known when this series is available. Although the exact plot of the anime is a mystery, it is known that it is an original work that adapts themes and events from the main Adult Swim program.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

the anime of Rick and Mortywhen completed, will premiere on Adult Swim and Max (formerly HBO Max), as well as Adult Swim Canada.

It is a work by Telecom Animation Film and the direction falls to Takashi Sano, who previously directed the animated shorts of Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

In addition to the studio mentioned above, Sola Entertainment participates in the production of this anime.

As the anime of Rick and Morty It will have 10 episodes in total, which is enough to tell a good story.

Will these episodes come out at the same time or gradually? That's something else that remains to be known. As for the musical themes, they are the work of Tetsuya Takahashi at Terra-Musica.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

Code of Zero's OC sings the opening theme, Love is Entropy, with Cameron Earnshaw; the lyrics are contributed by OtoneZ.

Apart from the anime Rick and Morty We have more information about Japanese animation at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

