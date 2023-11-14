













Rick and Morty finally reveal the origin of Evil Morty









Since season 5 we had no indication of the Evil Morty within Rick and Morty. It was all a development in a different direction, more focused on Rick Sanchez’s family and friends. Many even thought that this version of the old scientist was “nerfed.”

Source: Adult Swim

Now, during episode 5 of season 7 of Rick and Morty We finally took on the task of knowing both the birth and the potential of him. Evil Morty. Their conflict, motivations and so much power can be seen in this short video. You can even see the birth of that “iconic” eye patch.

The massacre that Evil Morty carries out across dimensions is like no other and has no mercy, especially when it comes to taking out other Mortys. The best thing is that we can remember the Citadel arc, which is one of the best of this series that is available on HBO Max and also through Adult Swim.

We also recommend: Rick and Morty celebrate Halloween with a tribute to Five Nights at Freddy’s

Rick and Morty: There are two portal guns

One of the key points within the series of Rick and Morty It is, without a doubt, the use of guns to make portals. Thanks to this artifact it is possible to travel between dimensions.

In episode 5 of season 7 we see that there are two portal guns, one that Rick brings and another that Evil Morty has and which is gold. There is even a moment in that episode when both characters must team up to escape by combining both weapons.

It is unlikely that we will see Evil Morty again, after how touched Rick was by killing Rick Prime. Will things get ugly for these characters?

What do you think of Rick and Morty season 7? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)