Justin Roiland is a giant of American animation (he has voiced characters from Adventure Time, Gravity Falls and is the father of the famous series of Rick and Morty). But recently he had risen to prominence for personal matters.

Indeed, on January 25 of this year, the animator had to terminate ties with Adult Swimmanager among others of Rick and Morty, following an accusation of Domestic violence reported by the ex-girlfriend.

Significant news on the investigations were made public today: the charge was in fact dismissed for lack of evidence.

The news comes from Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County district attorney’s office, and from Roiland himself on his own social profiles.

An animator’s nightmare that seems to be finally over. These the statements which he released following the official news:

“I always knew these claims were false and never had any doubts that this day would come. I am relieved that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I am still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that have been circulated about me during this trial.”

At the moment, Adult Swim he made no statement about it.