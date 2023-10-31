













The poster in question shows Scary Terry, a Mr. Meeseeks, Frankenstein and Predator in a row. Below them there is a text that says ‘Can you handle Five Night’s at Terry’s’ which is a clear tribute to the video game created by Scott Cawthon. Let’s also remember that its film adaptation has just been released.

Unfortunately for Rick and Morty fans, this doesn’t mean a collaboration. It’s just part of the usual humor that this series has that constantly plays with pop culture. They probably just wanted to take advantage of the popularity of Five Nights at Freddy’s right on Halloween.

Rick and Morty is currently airing its seventh season on Adult Swim. This Sunday the fourth episode of the season will be released, which will be made up of 10. So if you want to see their adventures, you still have time to do so.

What is being said about the seventh season of Rick and Morty?

The seventh season of Rick and Morty is the first in which it does not feature one of its creators, Justin Roiland. This after he was accused of sexual harassment of his colleagues and domestic violence against his partner. This left the protagonists without voices, since he performed both.

Source: Adult Swim.

So far the seventh season has had a somewhat mixed reception. Curiously it has nothing to do with the voices. Several fans feel that the creativity and comedy of the series is not the same as before. Perhaps in the following episodes he will be able to recover. Are you already seeing it?

