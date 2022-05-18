Adult Swim wants to create an anime-style spin-off of Rick and Morty, and to make it happen he relied on Takashi Sano, known for making Tower of God. The network, to be precise, has ordered an anime series of ten episodes dedicated to Rick and Morty, for this reason it will be a spin-off.

Sano has already dealt with Rick and Morty, as he had the directing role in Rick and Morty vs. Genocider And Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). The two shorts together generated more than ten million views on Adult Swim’s digital platforms. While the director will adapt the entire universe of Rick and Morty in an anime version, however it will be something separate from the series you have already seen. Sure, the soundtrack e will be adapted and you can expect references, but it will be something completely unrelated to the original work.

Takeshi Sano also wanted to comment on the matter with a statement: “I am truly honored that I was given the opportunity to tell a whole new story with all the original characters. I hope you enjoy their adventures“. The series will be produced by Telecom Animation Film and it must be emphasized that if Adult Swim has announced some spin-offs of Rick and Morty as digital shorts, in this case it is a complete series. Yes, there will be ten episodes in which the two protagonists will be seen wandering in the multiverse and experiencing all new adventures, probably with the presence of completely new and bizarre charactersas the series has taught us all these years.

Unfortunately, we do not know when it will arrive and if it will be available immediately in Italy. It is easy to imagine what commercial success this series could bring with it it will be purchased quickly by some streaming servicebut for now you just have to wait.