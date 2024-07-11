Although we don’t know when the next season of Rick and Morty will be available at the moment, Adult Swim has made it clear that it plans to expand this property as much as possible. Thus, it has been revealed for some time that an anime of Rick and Morty was in development. Well, Today the first trailer for this production was shared, which also reveals its release date.

According to the trailer, the anime of Rick and Morty will be released on August 15 in its English version. The Japanese version will be available two days later on August 17. For those of us living outside the United States, we can enjoy this series through Max.

Takashi Sano, who has worked on anime such as Baki and multiple films of Lupin IIIis the director of this new animewhile Studio Deen, recognized for The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgementare in charge of the animation. Along with this trailer, it has also been confirmed that this production will feature different voices than those we can hear in the animated series.

Remember, Rick and Morty: The Anime will arrive at Max on August 15, 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about this show here.

Author’s Note:

I don’t like the way this anime looks. It feels like someone who hasn’t watched anime decided to lead an anime team. The final work has yet to be seen, but there is clearly something missing from this project.

Via: Adult Swim