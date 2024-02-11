













Unfortunately, there are no details about its release date or window. But what can be seen in the video is very interesting. All dialogue that can be heard is in Japanese.

As for the subtitles, they are in English. The anime preview Rick and Mortywhich is currently only on Twitter, begins by showing Rick meeting another version of himself with a slightly different hairstyle.

There is something later but the most interesting thing is to see Beth Smith or rather Space Beth. She fights a strong battle against an enemy who has several allies and things get quite intense.

Fountain: Adult Swim.

The combat that can be seen in the anime Rick and Morty It's what you might expect from a series from Japan.

This is a work of Telecom Animation Film, the same one behind series like Shenmue the Animationthe first season of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The latter is still on broadcast. As for the director in charge, it is none other than Takashi Sano.

Sano previously directed two other anime-style animated shorts Rick and Mortywhich are Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

Fountain: Adult Swim.

In addition to Telecom Animation Film, Sola Entertainment also participates. Although it is a mystery when it will premiere Rick and Morty: The Anime It is known that it will have 10 episodes.

The only thing that can be done at the moment is to be on the lookout for any new announcements.

Apart from the anime Rick and Morty We have more information about Japanese animation at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

