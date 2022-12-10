After a brief period off the air, “Rick and Morty 6” has finally returned to HBO Max. The Adult Swim animated series, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, had paused its broadcasts to presumably reconsider the content of its next chapters and now fans are ready to see the season finale. If you do not want to miss the closing of this narrative, in the following lines we leave you the definitive guide.

“Rick and Morty” season 6: preview

What happened in episode 9 of “Ricky and Morty” 6?

Episode 9 of “Rick and Morty 6”, titled The Sacrifice of King Morturo, began in a space far from Earth, where the protagonists try to have lunch in a restaurant that rarely appears in the solar system.

While they’re in line, a pair of armored knights walk out of the establishment and one drops a sandwich. Morty observes the fact and is going to return it, but does not expect that such an act would make him worthy of receiving a sword of honor.

By taking the weapon, he automatically becomes a knight and is transported to the sun, where he discovers that he must face a powerful subject. In this way, the chapter is transformed into a medieval plot, in which the stars of the show must avoid being killed while looking for a way out.

When does episode 10 of “Rick and Morty” season 6 premiere?

Chapter 10 of “Rick and Morty 6”, the season finale, will hit streaming this Sunday, December 11. It is expected that there will be extra content related to the holidays in the coming weeks.

“Rick and Morty” 6, chapter 10: opening hours by country

If you live in Peru, you can tune in to the season finale of “Rick and Morty 6” starting at 10:00 pm Below, we leave you more schedules depending on your country.

Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador: 10.00 pm on December 11

Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 11.00 pm on December 11

Argentina, Uruguay and Chile: 12:00 am on December 12.

What is the season finale of “Rick and Morty” season 6 about?

The season 6 finale of “Rick and Morty” is shrouded in complete mystery. Details, beyond what it will be called (Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation) and that it will be a Christmas special, have not been revealed. Clearly, the multiversal twist will be an axis of variations for the story.

Where to see “Rick and Morty” 6 LIVE ONLINE?

After leaving Netflix, “Rick and Morty” can be seen via streaming on HBO Max. However, this is not the only place where you can find the chapters, as you also have the option of entering the Adult Swim website.

In that portal it is also possible to find several of the episodes totally FREE.

How to watch HBO Max?

To watch HBO Max it is only necessary to have an active subscription to the streaming service. Membership prices start at S/ 19.90 (for mobile devices). You may review the full rate on their website.

Basic prices of HBO Max, as reported on its website. Photo: HBO Max

Why was “Rick and Morty” removed from Netflix?

The complete seasons of “Rick and Morty” could be seen on Netflix. The fans were happy because the stream contained all the episodes of the Adult Swim series. However, the magic fell apart when the “Available until…” sign appeared in the title.

Thus, after years of being one of the most watched animated programs on the platform, it was withdrawn on August 12, 2022. The reason? It was never specifically revealed; However, the most widespread explanation is the expiration of distribution rights, as would have happened with “Ugly Betty” (now on Amazon Prime Video).