If after seeing “House of the dragon” on HBO Max you are one of those who gives play to “Rick and Morty”, we regret to inform you that there will be no new chapter this Sunday, October 16. As is known, the television series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon was in full broadcast of its season 6, for which it was supposed to premiere its episode 7 on the aforementioned date. Nevertheless, adult swim has reported sad news.

According to what was published on their social networks, the production will go on hiatus. Namely, broadcasts of their star animation will be suspended. However, it will not be for an indefinite period, since they have already announced when they will resume weekly releases.

“’Rick and Morty’ returns on November 20”, reads in the announcement of the official accounts of the series. “Please use this time to broaden your mind in preparation for the rest of the season,” they add in their message, which is accompanied by an image of the protagonists with the text “see you in six weeks.”

For its part, HBO Max has presented a similar statement:

“Rick and Morty 6” is suspended, but leaves an exciting trailer

Based on what has been said, everything indicates that adult swim He would be just warming up engines in order to excite his fans with the four chapters that are still to be released. In that sense, before going on hiatus, they released an official trailer.

The clip, although it compiles parts of previous chapters, includes moments from the next episodes and some previews of what is to come for the Smith family, such as the revelation that Summer is pregnant and more.