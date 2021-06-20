Fans were in trepidation and finally Adult Swim has released the opening scene of the fifth season, which premiered today June 20 on the American channel and will consist of 10 episodes. Three years ago, Adult Swim ordered the production of 70 episodes to be stretched over an unspecified number of seasons, so that Rick and Morty will no longer have to have long pauses between seasons. The fifth season of Rick and Morty will also arrive in Italy on Netflix, but the date has not yet been announced.