A father is flashed during an emergency trip to the hospital. Now he has to give up his driver’s license. (Iconic image) © Ole Spata/dpa

A father races into the hospital with his unconscious daughter and is flashed on the way. A judge sees no reason to lift the driving ban.

Siegen – When a father from Siegen comes home on January 18, 2022, he finds his two-year-old daughter unconscious. Instead of calling an ambulance, he drives her to the emergency room at the children’s hospital nearby. On the way, two police officers stop him because he is not buckled, as RTL reports. Noticing the urgency of the situation, they escort the 32-year-old man the rest of the way.

The officials describe the condition of the child in a police report as follows: “Apparently, this had to be treated medically as quickly as possible, so they were escorted to the children’s hospital in a civilian car, where the child was immediately taken to the emergency room,” says an excerpt from the police report the Siegener Zeitung is available.

However, the fast pace at which the father was traveling ensured that the man was flashed. A short time later he found out about a fine and the suspension of his driving license for one month. He resisted this sentence and was heard last Wednesday (May 11). The situation does not justify driving at 82 kilometers per hour, ruled the responsible judge, Paul Sprenger.

“He should have called an ambulance, we have a functioning system in Germany,” said the judge. The fact that the man did not speak good German and therefore did not call an ambulance is not a debilitating fact for the judge. He should have found someone to do this for him. In addition, the situation described was not an exceptional situation and calling an emergency service would have ensured the child’s care earlier.

RTL reports that the judge did not have an apology from the man for waiving a driving ban. Instead, the fine was reduced from almost 350 euros to 260 euros, as Focus Online reports. Nothing is known about the condition of the two-year-old.

The catalog of fines was increased on November 9thwhich is why speed limit violations have been significantly more expensive than before for several months. (fh)