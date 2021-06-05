After the presidential announcement of the agreement with Russia to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina by the Richmond laboratory, the head of that laboratory, Marcelo Figueiras, when asked about versions that indicate that he will have the license due to his proximity to the officialism, assured: “The government found out after I did this”.

“We started talking with our partners in India who were already developing biotechnological products and when they raised the issue of vaccine we started working with them and then we communicate it to the Government“, said Figueiras in dialogue with Radio Miter.

And he revealed: “My relationship of so many years with the Hetero laboratory [de la India], who knows nothing about Argentine politics, was the gateway to Russia. “

In addition, he assured that the statements of Elisa Carrió, who asserted that Cristina Kirchner is the one who drives the alliance with Russia because “she works for Sputnik”, he does not like them.

“I don’t feel bad about what Lilita saidIt is your opinion and I can show you that this is not the case, “challenged Figueiras, who also assured that he had spoken with” the entire political arc “to show” how this is being done “and that there is” great support from politicians from all walks of life. sectors “.

Figueiras later announced that on Tuesday he will go to Congress of the Nation to expose how the process was in agreement with Russia.

Figueiras was also consulted for the lack of approval that Sputnik V has, for example on the European continent. In this regard, he stated: “Europe will end up approving Sputnik very soon, and if the Anmat says that a vaccine can be enabled, we must pay attention to it, we must not make political speculations with this “.

“The vaccines have shown that they are all good and the global pharmaceutical industry was up to the task, “remarked the businessman.

News in development.

