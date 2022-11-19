Richie Rich – The richest in the world: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 19 November 2022, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Richie Rich – The richest in the world will be aired, a 1994 film by Donald Petrie based on the comic book series of the same name from the 1950s and on the subsequent television series a cartoons produced in 1980 by Hanna & Barbera. In the part of the protagonist the then child prodigy Macaulay Culkin. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The sole heir of the multimillionaire Richard Rich, the twelve-year-old Richie grows up in his father’s palace adored by his parents and cared for by the faithful and sympathetic tutor Cadbury, but he would also like friends. Boring is the multidisciplinary training that must forge him as a future tycoon, but this is abruptly interrupted by the shady plots of the despicable Lawrence Van Dough, executive of his father’s empire who, aided by the head of security Ferguson, sabotages the plane where he believes he is traveling the family. While dad and mom fall into the sea but manage to save themselves, Richie escapes because Cadbury had organized a day of games for him with some boys he had met.

At the news of the disaster Richie activates the “father finder”, a device that locates the parent, but in vain. Van Dough, eager to take over the hidden and fabulous family vault, tries to take control of the company, but Cadbury, being a guardian, installs as president the boy who uses his friends to improve the quality of baby products . While Cadbury is sent to jail with a trick by Van Dough, the brilliant and bizarre chemist Keenbean records a compromising conversation with Ferguson. Having escaped an attack in prison, Cadbury escapes helped by Richie. Richie’s parents survived but Ferguson locates and kidnaps them. Assaulting his building with the help of the boys, Cadbury and the released Keenbean, gagged by Ferguson, Richie finds his parents.

Richie Rich – The richest in the world: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Richie Rich – The richest man in the world, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Macaulay CulkinRichie Rich

John LarroquetteLawrence Van Dough

Edward HerrmannRichard Rich

Christine EbersoleRegina Rich

Jonathan HydeHerbert Arthur Runcible Cadbury

Michael McShaneProfessor Keenbean

Chelcie Ross: Ferguson

Mariangela Pino: Diane Pazinski

Stephi LineburgGloria Pazinski

Michael MaccaroneTony

Joel RobinsonOmar

Jonathan Hilario: Pee Wee

Reggie Jackson: baseball coach

Claudia Schiffer: Claudia, aerobics instructor

Streaming and TV

Where to see Richie Rich – The richest in the world on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 19 November 2022 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.