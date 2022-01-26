The 12% drop in Tesla shares, following a general downtrend in the stock market this early this year, made Elon Musk lose U$ 30 billion until last Monday (24). However, according to CNN, the next 12 months could be the most profitable in history for the richest man in the world.

Tesla CEO Musk receives no salary or money from the company. Instead, he earns stock options based on meeting the company’s financial goals.

+ Tesla investors want Musk to return $13 billion for SolarCity deal

+ Elon Musk ‘overcomes’ Bitcoin and makes bold bet on cryptocurrencies; Look

While the recent devaluation has removed Tesla from companies with market caps above $1 trillion, the electric car maker has achieved seven of its financial goals so far. Two were achieved in 2019, another two in 2020 and three goals were reached in the first nine months of 2021.

With these results, Musk gained the option to buy more shares in the company. Analysts still expect the company to hit another five remaining targets by 2023, which would further increase the billionaire’s equity stake: he could buy 8.4 million shares at $70.01 each – the market price stipulated by the billionaire. financial targets agreement signed in 2018.

Despite the stock options that Musk can exercise in the next 12 months, he is not expected to have to pay taxes for the next five years, when the stock purchase deadline expires. Musk would only pay for the shares at the time of purchase, which he did last year when he bought 22.9 million shares that would expire in August this year, earning him a record $11 billion tax in 2021.

Tesla’s latest stock options only expire in January 2028, so Musk would only pay new taxes in 2027. Musk currently owns 177.7 million shares of his company and, if he exercises the right to purchase, he would have new 59 million shares.

Forbes magazine’s real-time billionaire ranking puts Musk’s fortune at $238 billion.

