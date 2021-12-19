For the magazine Forbes Italy Lrichest man in Italy remains Giovanni Ferrero, 57-year-old chief executive of the confectionery industry of the same name, which sets his assets at $ 33.3 billion, an increase of $ 6 billion over twelve months ago. Globally, there are 49 Italians who touch one billion in assets, 9 more than in 2020, according to the figures of the Real Time Billionaires ranking. Place of honor for Leonardo Del Vecchio, 86 year old president of EssilorLuxottica, operating in the field of lenses and glasses, which stopped at 32.9 billion. On the podium, albeit at a great distance from the two, is Stefano Pessina, 80-year-old executive president of the pharmaceutical multinational Walgreens Boots Alliance. Fourth Massimiliana Landini Aleotti, 79 year old owner of the pharmaceutical company Menarini (9.4 billion), fifth Silvio Berlusconi, 85 year old politician and entrepreneur, whose assets are estimated at 7.5 billion. Sesto Giorgio Armani, 87 year old fashion designer and entrepreneur from Piacenza (7 billion).

Seventh position for the first representative of the automobile universe, Piero Ferrari, 76 year old son of Enzo and owner of 10.2% of the company founded by his father. Its assets amounted to 5.5 billion dollars, in the year in which the Prancing Horse can boast a + 23.6% growth in the stock on the stock exchange, thanks to the return of profits and revenues to pre-pandemic levels. Also present in the ranking John Elkann, which is placed at 24 ° placed with 2.2 billion. The 45 year old grandson of Gianni Agnelli is president of Ferrari, Stellantis, Giovanni Agnelli BV and GEDI Gruppo Editoriale.