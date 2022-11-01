The five hundred richest Dutch people have become richer again in the past year. The number of billionaires has also risen, from 45 to 47 business magazine Quote tuesday on in the annual Quote 500. The richest Dutch are 4.7 percent more wealthy this year than last year, to a record amount of almost 230 billion euros. The fact that the richest Dutch people are getting richer on average each year is a trend that Quote has long been established. The increase this year is relatively small: last year it was still 18 percent, to a total capital of about 219 billion euros.

It is striking that those who have become rich through shares, because of the fluctuating financial markets, have it heavier in this edition than those who have amassed their wealth in other ways. Last year, for example, four Dutch people were in the top fifteen because of their shares in payment company Adyen, whose price has fallen by more than 43 percent. These four, with the exception of former CEO Arnout Schuijff, who is now in eighth place, have (just) fallen outside the richest fifteen. Home delivery driver Jitse Groen also did less well this year. The value of his company fell on the stock market by more than 70 percent, he himself dropped from place 34 to 175 with a capital of 285 million euros.

The lower bound of the Quote 500 has risen this year. The position of ‘poorest’ rich is for Formula 1 driver and newcomer to the list Max Verstappen, whose wealth is estimated at 120 million euros. Last year, spot five hundred went to Pedro van Zon, founder of clothing brand Petrol Industries, which was estimated at 110 million euros at the time. Another striking new name is that of Prince Bernhard (125 million euros). In particular, his investments in real estate and software developer Pinnacle ensured entry into position 481.

The top five this year consists of the same people as last year. The largest shareholder of Heineken is Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken with an estimated capital of 12.8 billion euros. She is followed by Ralph Sonnenberg (Hunter Douglas, 6.2 billion euros), Frits Goldschmeding (Randstad, 5.2 billion euros), the sisters Gérita and Inge Wessels (VolkerWessels, 4.9 billion euros) and Remon Vos (real estate entrepreneur, 4.4 billion euros). Within the top five there is a small shift: the numbers two and five, Sonnenberg and Vos, have switched places this year.