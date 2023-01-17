Brazil was perhaps the best candidate to win the World Cup in Qatar 2022due to how he arrived at the big event and the size of the footballers he had on the squad.
Their wins against Serbia (2-0) and Switzerland (1-0) confirmed the potential of the team led by Tité, and no one was worried about the defeat against Cameroon (1-0), with substitutes, in their last game of the group stage.
In the round of 16 he had no problems against South Korea (4-1), but in the quarterfinals he surprisingly said goodbye after drawing with Croatia (1-1), via penalties, causing enormous disappointment both in the footballers themselves as in all the Brazilian people.
richarlison, one of his figures in the offense, revealed the painful moment that he is still going through due to the outcome that left a team without the possibility of consecration. “Are you still thinking about the Brazilian team? How difficult was living all this time for you?”asked a chronicler in the mixed zone after a commitment from Tottenham, his club.
“It was worse than losing someone in my family. It was difficult to recover. Until today I still see videos on social networks and it makes me very sad, but we must move forward. I am still young, I have one or two more World Cups ahead of me and I am going to continue working hard at my club so that things can flow again and the goals come back, which is what I know how to do”, he surprised on ESPN. very hard
