Everton (32) won a great match against Chelsea and is excited to continue in the Premier League. Frank Lampard’s side are in relegation places and picked up three points to close in on Leeds (34) and Burnley (34).
Richarlison scored the only goal of the match and he celebrated by throwing a flare that was on the playing field. The Brazilian received a lot of criticism and now could receive a penalty to leave him out of the fields in the next games.
“We’re going to look into the matter but, as far as we’re concerned, Richarlison was trying to throw it over the grandstand.”was the response of an Everton spokesman when asked about the issue.
Richarlison is Everton’s top scorer with eight goals and is also the top assister (4). The club cannot afford to lose his figure at this time and they will have to do their job to avoid a sports sanction.
There are five dates left for the end of the tournament and Everton has no margin for error. Matches are coming against Leicester (V), Watford (V), Brentford (L), Crystal Palace (L) and they will close the away championship against Arsenal. Will they manage to maintain the category?
