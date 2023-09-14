Camera lenses captured pictures of the 26-year-old Brazilian player crying on the bench, after the coach replaced him in the 71st minute of the match that was held in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The striker, who scored only 4 goals in 40 matches with Tottenham, told the Brazilian newspaper O Globo that he “went through a turbulent period off the field” in the last 5 months, but “the storm passed.”

He explained: “Now things are fine at home. The people who only had eyes on my money have left. Now, things will return to their normal course and I am confident that I will have a good career at Tottenham, and I will make things return to their normal course again.”

Richarlison added: “I will return to England and seek psychological help from a psychologist to work on my mental state. This is everything to come back stronger.”

Tottenham, led by its new coach Ange Postecoglou, is ranked second in the league, and last month the coach expressed confidence in the player’s ability to regain his scoring sense.

Richarlison joined Tottenham last year from Everton, in a deal estimated by media at about 60 million pounds sterling.