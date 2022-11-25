Richarlison goal: Brazil-Serbia, spectacular brace at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Masterpiece brace by Richardson to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The 25-year-old striker from Antonio Conte’s Tottenham drives fans crazy Brazil and not only with the two goals scored at the Serbia by Vlahovic (the Serbian striker from Juventus in tone) who are already approaching the Select by Tite in the round of 16. The second goal deserves a standing ovation: Vinicius on the left he low crosses for Richardson who controls the ball and in acrobatics chooses to go into a semi-overturn by sending the ball behind the Serbian goalkeeper and Torino Milinkovic-Savic. 2-0 for the green and gold and goals that will end up in their history soccer world cup 2022.

Richarlison goal: Brazil-Serbia and Cassano’s prophecy: “Richarlison is a blowjob”

Some fans on social media after the night of the show Richardson in Brazil-Serbia they recalled the “prophecy” from Anthony Cassano at the Bobo TV. “He can’t call up Richarlison who is a pippa and not Firmino who is a phenomenon” said the former Milan and Inter star commenting on Tite’s calls for the 26 to bring to Qatar. “Richarlison is a pippa” he said in a video that went viral on social media, after Brazil-Serbia. “Tottenham paid 75 million euros for it… 75 million. And he already had an argument last time in the national team with Neymar who told him ‘you don’t know how to block the ball’, something like that…”.

Richarlison goal show at the 2022 World Cup with Brazil. Cassano’s “prophecy”. Video





Cassano has also awakened that dead Richarlison I cry pic.twitter.com/AqPfgit8Yt — The Agnellian 🇭🇷 (@umbasdeez) November 24, 2022



“Question… how can you think that you have Firmino at your disposal, who has made a great recovery this year, is doing very well, and you put Richarlison in? He can’t block the ball. Firmino is much stronger for me and Richarlison is a blowjob for me…”, Cassano’s words.



Hence the social irony, but speaking seriously: having said that a goal or two are not a “sentence” on the absolute value of a footballer, it is obvious that it is always easier to be ironic afterwards than to express judgements, or to make analyzes and predictions before . Long live Cassano and those commentators who always have the courage to expose themselves.

Subscribe to the newsletter

