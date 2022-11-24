Brazil prevailed against Serbia with two goals from Richarlison. The ‘9’ from ‘Canarinha’ moved the fans with a great volley goal in the second half that sealed the victory for the South Americans. The Brazilian joy was not complete before the departure of one of its figures, Neymar Jr., due to an ailment and that generates anguish in the ‘Tite’ team.

The yellow jerseys stood out in the Lusail stadium in the city of Qatar. Thousands had attended with the hope of seeing the ‘beautiful game’ of one of the squads that most excite in the 2022 World Cup. Brazil faced Serbia in Group G.

The initial optimism of the fans was diminished by a first half in which Brazil could not build great scoring options and Serbia opted for a defensive game. The early stages of the match were marked by strong Serb pressure on Brazilian territory that blocked any Brazilian offensive initiative.

But the second half brought the show that everyone was waiting for. A Brazil that showed its football with ease and created a wave of goal options.

As the minutes ticked by, Serbia looked disoriented in the face of the growing Brazilian momentum. Lusail lit up with Richarlison’s first goal cry in the 62nd minute after an individual action by Neymar that led to a shot by Vinicius Jr. A rebound left the ball served for the Brazilian ‘9’ to push into the net .

The maximum euphoria came a few minutes later, when once again Richarlison scored the second goal. The jewel of the party. Brazil sealed the match with a great volley shot that stunned Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić.

A double from ‘9’ that awakened the Brazilian offensive tendency. The last 30 minutes of the game showed the best version of those led by ‘Tite’. A team with full possession of the ball resulting in multiple shots from the ‘Canarinha’.

Everything pointed to a Brazilian win. But the options could not be specified. Even so, the ‘Verde-amarela’ was strong and determined, ending the match with a forceful control of the game.

With this Thursday’s match, Brazil reaffirms its enormous performance in the group stage, it came with 15 unbeaten matches in that instance, 12 of them had been victories.

