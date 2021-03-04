Everton’s Brazilian forward Richarlison continued his good form by scoring his fourth consecutive Premier League goal. With this victory over West Brom, the ‘Toffees’ They are in the top four, above Chelsea and Liverpool, with 46 points in 26 matchdays, to stay on track for a spot in European competition next season.

Richarlison, after game time, rose above the entire rival defense to finish off a threaded cross by Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has just entered from the bench. Meanwhile, this defeat for West Brom is a new setback, since it sinks them even more in the relegation zone. They remain 19 th with 17 points in 27 games, nine of the salvation that Newcastle marks with one game less.