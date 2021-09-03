The duel between Richarlison and the Argentine team seems to have no end. After the controversy that began in the Olympic Games (the Brazilian made fun of the results of the Albiceleste and the players of the Major came out to respond to him), the striker again sent a provocative message on his social networks.
The Everton player posted a photo with the gold medal and a message for the Argentines. “Wanted…”, published and lit the preview of the match between Argentina and Brazil that is played on Sunday.
The truth is Richarlison will not be present at the match, since Everton did not allow him to go to play the Qualifiers and Brazil decided to summon other players in the place of the Premier League.
It is not clear why so many taunts from the forward, considering that He was part of the team that lost the final of the Copa América in Maracana. The player returned to seek the controversy in the networks and seems to enjoy this game. His teammates will seek to have revenge for what happened two months ago, but he will not be able to be present. How long will it continue to charge Argentina? Will new responses come from the Scaloni team players?
