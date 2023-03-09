Tottenham is having a rather irregular 2022/23 season taking into account the expectations that had been raised at the beginning of the season taking into account the quality of the squad with Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and others but with reinforcements from the hierarchy such as Richarlison . But the Brazilian forward’s situation has not been the best with Spurs and he has exhausted his patience after the elimination of the English team at the hands of AC Milan in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
In the conference after the London team’s departure from the top European continental tournament, the former Everton shot Antonio Conte, Tottenham’s coach, his tactical proposals and his playing minutes. In dialogue with the TNT Sports Brasil chain, he commented the following: “I understand your decisions. It was going well and (Conte) put me back on the bench. Yesterday he tested me in the starting team and then he sent me to the bank again. I asked the reasons and no one gave me an answer. This season is being shit.”
The author of the best goal of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 He arrived at Tottenham for €58 million and great expectations but things have not gone as planned since he was not used in the position where he feels comfortable, which is the center forward that belongs to Harry Kane (the team’s top figure). Due to these circumstances, his goal rating is not the best since He has only scored 2 goals in 25 games while the winning average is higher when he starts than when he comes off the bench (8 of 12 [66,7%] when going from boot while having an 11 out of 26 [42,3%] as substitute).
The uncertainty around the future of Antonio Conte
The elimination of the Champions League was so deep in Tottenham’s dressing room that Antonio Conte will consider his future at the helm of the team. The same coach has stressed that he does not know what will happen to him once the season ends and that he does not know if they will remove him from his position before the end of this 2022/23 campaign.
Rumors about a possible departure for the Italian coach have been around for a long period, especially in recent months, as he has not been able to meet the goal of lifting at least one title with this team that needs it so much.
Will he continue at Tottenham?
#Richarlison #minutes #Tottenham #elimination #Milan #season #shit
Leave a Reply