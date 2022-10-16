The Brazilian from Tottenham is likely to miss the World Cup in Qatar.

2-0 on Everton but at home Tottenham do not smile completely. Indeed, there is fear for the conditions Richarlison, left the match due to injury and visibly shaken after the match. He brings it back ESPN Brazilpresent at the challenge, after having immortalized the Brazilian winger in tears from the calf injury that did not allow him to continue with the match.

To understand the extent of the stop for the player, who came out of the stadium on crutches and whose main concern is about the World Cup in Qatar. The same athlete, pressured by the media, said in tears: “For me it is difficult to talk at the moment because we are talking about my dream (the World Championship ed). I have already had a similar injury that has held me down for two months. exams but it hurts even walking. Let’s hope “. See also John Elkann: Exor, Stellantis and the electric future

The hope of Conte and Tite, for Tottenham and Brazil, and obviously of Richarlison it is that the injury may be of a lesser extent than one thinks.

