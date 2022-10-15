Richarlison, in tears, sees the World Cup far away: another injury victim

The Tottenham beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday and remains in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League on the eleventh day of the English championship, in which it occupies third place.

Harry Kane scored his ninth goal in the Premier League, from a penalty (59), and the Norwegian Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg closed the game (86), a victory that serves the Spurs to tie on 23 points with Manchester City (2nd), just one unit away from leader Arsenal.

Tottenham’s Brazilian Richarlison had the opportunity to score against his former team just before the break, but his shot didn’t go between the three posts (45+1). Going through the changing rooms felt better for Tottenham, who were more aggressive in the second period but lost Richarlison due to a calf injury (52).

“Tomorrow we will have an MRI to understand the injury, we hope it is not serious,” Conte said about it.

Richarlison, heartbroken

The Brazilian Richarlison left the field very sore and in his subsequent statements he stated that it will be very difficult to reach the World Cup. There is alarm in Brazil.

The 25-year-old striker is Verdeamarela’s top scorer in 2022 (7 goals).

“It is a bit difficult to know what will happen because it is close to a realization, of my dream (playing the World Cup). I have already suffered an injury like this, similar, but I hope it can be cured as soon as possible. The last time I was about two months,” Richarlison said in a chat with ESPN Brazil,

🗣️ “It’s a little difficult to talk because it’s from my dream. I have already suffered a similar injury. The last time, I was unemployed for about two months. On Monday I have an exam to do, but even walking hurts. Let’s hope”. ✍🏼 Richarlison, on crutches and crying, post Spurs-Everton. pic.twitter.com/CMhyTNyUpj – Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) October 15, 2022

🚨🇧🇷 ALARMS ON IN BRAZIL! Richarlison felt discomfort and had to leave the field of play in the duel between Tottenham vs. Everton for the #PREMIERxESPN 🏴🏴 🏴🏴🏴🏴 pic.twitter.com/W6upRcerdU – ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) October 15, 2022

