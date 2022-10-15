Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Richarlison, in tears, sees the World Cup far away: another injury victim

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Richarlison

Richarlison, heartbroken.

Richarlison, heartbroken.

Alarm in the Brazil team due to the attacker’s injury.

The Tottenham beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday and remains in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League on the eleventh day of the English championship, in which it occupies third place.

Harry Kane scored his ninth goal in the Premier League, from a penalty (59), and the Norwegian Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg closed the game (86), a victory that serves the Spurs to tie on 23 points with Manchester City (2nd), just one unit away from leader Arsenal.

Tottenham’s Brazilian Richarlison had the opportunity to score against his former team just before the break, but his shot didn’t go between the three posts (45+1). Going through the changing rooms felt better for Tottenham, who were more aggressive in the second period but lost Richarlison due to a calf injury (52).

See also  Agribusiness: Brazil breaks record in fruit exports with revenue of US$ 1 billion in 2021 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

“Tomorrow we will have an MRI to understand the injury, we hope it is not serious,” Conte said about it.

Richarlison, heartbroken

The Brazilian Richarlison left the field very sore and in his subsequent statements he stated that it will be very difficult to reach the World Cup. There is alarm in Brazil.

The 25-year-old striker is Verdeamarela’s top scorer in 2022 (7 goals).

“It is a bit difficult to know what will happen because it is close to a realization, of my dream (playing the World Cup). I have already suffered an injury like this, similar, but I hope it can be cured as soon as possible. The last time I was about two months,” Richarlison said in a chat with ESPN Brazil,

SPORTS

See also  Polls suggest da Silva will win Brazil's presidency

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Richarlison #tears #sees #World #Cup #injury #victim

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Unscheduled shutdown of the second power unit of the Dukovany NPP occurred in the Czech Republic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result