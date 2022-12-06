The great objective of Brazil in the Qatar World Cup is to win the six-time championship, but the team thinks “game by game”, said the attacker richarlisonafter qualifying this Monday for the quarterfinals by beating South Korea 4-1.

“We go game by game but the desire is to be champions,” said the ‘Pombo’ (pigeon, in Spanish) in the mixed zone of the doha stadium 974where the match was played.

The attacker of Tottenham (ENG) scored the third goal of the beating (29) and became the scorer for Brazil in this edition of the world Cup (3 goals). But he assured that his idea is to win the sixth world title on December 18 at the stadium in lusail above finishing tournament gunner.

“The main goal is to be champion,” he said. Richarlison highlighted the good return of Neymar, absent since the victorious debut against Serbian due to a sprained right ankle.

“I am very happy with the return of Neymar. Inside the field, he drags two or three players and ends up leaving space for the others,” he said.

The 25-year-old “Pombo” highlighted the strategy of tite having fielded an eleven ‘B’ in the defeat against Cameroon on Friday in the closing of Group G.

“We showed intensity from the first minute and that was for having saved part of the team in the last game, so we have to give the professor credit,” he explained.

His eyes watered

“When it comes to criticizing, many criticize him (…) But we must congratulate him because he is a guy who understands and knows about football,” he added. Brazil scored all four goals in the first half. With the game 4-1, Tite entered the third goalkeeper, Weverton, in the 80th minute, the only one of the 26 players who had not had minutes until now.

“The game was practically resolved when I entered, but no goalkeeper likes to receive a goal,” he said.

“The main objective is the title, regardless of whether I had minutes or not,” said the goalkeeper of the Palmeiras of Sao Paulo. Brazil will seek the pass to the semifinals on Friday against Croatia.



The forward was in the interview with Ronaldo, the ‘Phenomenon‘ and shed a few tears.

Then, Richarlison, at the end of the note, taught him the dance that he preaches on the courts to his childhood idol.

