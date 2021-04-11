Los Angeles (AFP)

American Shakary Richardson became the sixth fastest female runner in history in the 100-meter race, after recording a time of 10.72 seconds in a meeting in Florida, and the 21-year-old runner equaled the ninth fastest time in the history of the famous race, at the International Miramar Meeting.

Richardson has imposed a rising talent with a force that threatens Jamaican stars Shelley-Anne Fraser-Price and Elaine Thompson, champion of the year and Olympic gold-holder, at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Games.

“It will be a wonderful season,” said jubilant Richardson after her victory. “I did not expect it,” the present time, “it was not expected.

Richardson’s previous record was 10.75 seconds, which she recorded on June 8, 2019 in Austin during the college championships in the United States, improving the world junior record that German Marlise Johar has held since 1977.

At the age of nineteen, she entered the world’s ten fastest women’s club, ranked ninth, even with her compatriot Kiron Stewart.

She is now among the fastest six women in the world, behind her compatriots late in 1998 at the age of 38, Florentine Griffith-Joyner, who has the fastest three numbers in history: 10.49, 10.61, and 10.62, Carmelita Jeter, 10.64, Marion Jones, 10.65, in addition. To the Jamaicans, Fraser-Brass and Thompson “10.70”.