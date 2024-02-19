Now that spring is approaching, it is time to pay attention to a writer who interviews plants on Amsterdam's curbs. When Richard de Nooy quit smoking five years ago, it saved him 30 x 5 = 150 minutes a day. More than enough to take a long walk through Amsterdam every day. Often the same rounds, during which he gradually became fascinated by the sidewalk plants that he keeps encountering. They often stand in the same place and seem to be waiting for him 'like old acquaintances or neighbors who would like to have a chat,' as he describes it. The writer, among others Betrayal at Huize Zwaluwenburg, decided to record his conversations with plants in words and images. He regularly publishes them, usually in English, on Instagram. A small selection.

How long?

“Why do you look so sad?”

„We are waiting.”

“On which?”

„Our feet.”

“How so?”

„We want to get out of here.”

“Where to?”

„To a sunny spot.”

“Just be patient.”

„How long?”

“It'll be fine.”

“COME BACK! HOW LONG?”

Razor sharp

“Razor sharp!”

“The Screaming Plate.”

“Excuse me?”

“It will pass.”

“Everything has to be tight.”

“Not just above ground level.”

“Also next door.”

“That's why I remain an outsider.”

“Very safe.”

“Precisely.”

Vivaldi

“Undercover?”

“Maybe.”

“What is your mission?”

“That's a secret.”

“You could lie about it.”

“I listen to Vivaldi.”

“Real?”

“Yes, this is a speaker.”

“It looks like an air vent.”

“Whose lie is this anyway?”

“Good question.”

Tight

“Kind of tight.”

“You have to start somewhere.”

“That's true.”

“Fortunately, the cellar is unlimited.”

“It's dark there.”

“Nice with my feet between the ancestors.”

“Bunch of cannibals.”

“Your ancestors.”

“Yuck.”

“Delicious life juices.”

“Stop.”

“Extremely nutritious.”

“I'm going.”

Diploma

“Do you have a diploma?”

“Not necessary.”

“Are you sure?”

“I'm just climbing out.”

“Real?”

“A swan wanted to eat me!”

“Horrible!”

“On the contrary.”

“How so?”

“A dream ride on the white roller coaster!”

“Hero!”

“A nutritious death.”

“What else do you want?”

“Fiber wealth!”