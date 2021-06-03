Journalist Richard Stengel (New York, 1955) talks about his recent book Information wars the Hay Festival 2021. The former editor of the magazine Time, that was part of the last three years of the Obama Administration recalls the challenges he faced as the person in the government charged with denying and combating Russian disinformation and ISIS messages.

His experience, he says, allowed him to identify the challenges faced by the press in times when there is no control over what is published on social networks. “There is not a fake news problem, there is a media literacy problem. People need to understand where information comes from, to know where it comes from and to be able to distinguish between fact and fiction, ”says the writer.