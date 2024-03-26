Resistance was important to sculptor Richard Serra. Perhaps the most important driving force behind his work: Serra sought the resistance of the material he worked with, the resistance of gravity, but also that of the world.

He died on Tuesday at the age of 85 at his home in Long Island, east of New York, of pneumonia.

During an interview in 2017, on the occasion of his drawing exhibition in Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, he once again emphasized the importance of that resistance: “I was convinced (at an early age) that making art is only interesting if you break with all the conventions, if you start from scratch. That starts with the basics: as a young artist you have to invent your own procedures, preferably even make your own materials. As the black writer Audre Lord once said: 'You're not going to deconstruct the master's house by using the master's tools'. That is very true. Anyone who wants to create their own world must build it from the ground up.”

Richard Serra did exactly that 'building from the ground up' throughout his career – and it ultimately made him one of the greatest, most famous and most ambitious sculptors of the twentieth century. Especially in his immense sculptures, which can be seen all over the world, Serra competes with the Creator without many scruples.

These abstract images, made of lead or Corten steel, are always many tons in weight and force the viewer to relate to the space around them differently than he or she is used to. Serra often made his images specifically for a place and then radically transformed it: the images limit the space, block the view, and are so clearly heavier and more powerful than you as a spectator that you are strongly made aware of your insignificance – an experience that you normally only know from nature. Serra was a sculptor like a deity, a Jupiter, who defied the forces of nature and wanted to bend nature to his will.

Richard Serra, born in 1938 in San Francisco, started his career in the mid-1960s, initially with sober, minimalist sculptures made of materials such as fiberglass and rubber, which were still quite unusual in sculpture at that time. He also made a video as Hand catching leadin which we see an outstretched hand (Serra's own) trying to grab a whizzing block of lead.

Bigger, heavier, more imposing and more drastic

The decisive factor, however, is the so-called 'Verb List' that he published in 1968: a list of 108 (verb) words that show what kind of actions you can use to create an image: the list starts with 'to roll, to crease, to fold' and ends with 'to continue'. That was exactly what Serra did: from that moment on, his oeuvre increasingly became an exploration of the methods with which you can bend space to your will. His images slowly became larger, heavier and more imposing – and increasingly drastic. As a result, they also increasingly provoked resistance from the outside world, to his own joy: “Fortunately, people continued to hate me for a long time.”

Public aversion to Serra's work reached a peak around his image Tilted Arc (1981): a three and a half meter high sloping and curved Corten steel wall of 37 meters long that stood across the Federal Plaza in New York. The Arc did exactly what a good Serra should do: he radically changed the appearance and use of the square – so radically that he not only blocked the view but pedestrians also had to detour – which caused much aversion. That eventually led to that Tilted Arc, after a protracted lawsuit, was annulled in 1989. And of course, Serra claimed that it only made him stronger: “You know that Vietnam photo of a man shooting another man in the head? Well, at one point, when three images of me were showing at the same time in New York, there were posters around the city with that photo and the text “Kill Serra.” Such attempts at belittling have always helped me. If you're being marginalized, you want to resist.”

After the controversy surrounding Tilted Arc Serra was also touched by the fate of every great unruly artist: his unruliness became a force that was accepted, incorporated and even cherished by society – and so today there are dozens of Serras to be admired all over the world. His work is also well represented in the Netherlands: it is in the Kröller-Müller garden Spin out, for Robert Smithson (1972-'73), on the square in front of the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam Sight Point (for Leo Castelli) (1975), the enormous one is located in Zeewolde SeaLevel (1996), two concrete walls, each two hundred meters long, and Museum Voorlinden in Wassenaar has set aside an enormous room for his Open Ended (2007-'08).

These works are no longer controversial, but that does not detract from the great power of his images, which make seemingly abstract concepts such as weight, power, threat and uncertainty powerful and painfully tangible. Richard Serra could do that like no other.