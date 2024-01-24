Club América remains at a good level after being champion of the Apertura 2023 tournament, its objective is to go for the two-time championship in this Clausura 2024 and at the moment they are leaving very good feelings by winning without major problems in their first two matches of the competition.
Regarding the ownership that he lost with André Jardinein a press conference the Paraguayan Richard Sanchezis clear that he only has to perform at his best when given the opportunity, as happened last weekend when he opened the scoring with a great goal and was named the MVP of the game.
“Well, each one works in the best way to be able to be in the starting team, obviously the coach has to choose 11 and for example I have had to not have so many minutes, but at the time the teacher needs to be prepared I speak for myself and for all my teammates who, when it's time for them to enter, always comply. This speaks of the unity of the team, of the unity that each of us has, the teacher works in the best way looking for the ideal 11,” he noted.
Prior to the closing of the winter transfer market, the team has not yet closed ranks, as several movements could come in the final stretch, so we will have to wait to see how the team develops with those movements and the activity that is coming. One of those moves could be your position partner, Alvaro Fidalgowho is wanted by clubs in Europe.
“As everyone knows, Fidalgo is a great player, he is an excellent person, obviously the coach tries to get the most out of him and at the level he is also because of his confidence, because of the way he plays, he is a very technical player, who “Physically, he is impeccable. When it comes to driving, he is very good.”
– Richard Sanchez.
“He is a great player, you can see that he is a European player, so let's see what happens, as I said, I can't tell you if he stays, if he leaves, because we don't really know, it's time to enjoy the day to day, to continue enjoying of his magic and I am not happy at all with him, and with the performance he has,” he added.
