At 90min we have informed you that Richard Sánchez’s immediate future points to being out of the ranks of América this summer, the club is negotiating with Cincinnati the transfer of the midfielder, who despite not wanting to leave, understands that those from the Coapa nest are pushing him to step aside and if they force his continuity, the punishment for the Paraguayan could be a permanent substitute for the rest of the semester, being the case, the most logical thing is to think that the footballer is more out than in the champion of the Liga MX.
Sánchez’s departure, in addition to leaving several million dollars within América, would free up a foreign spot, a situation that almost automatically reopens the market for those from the capital of the country, since the club has inquiries with several international names of good level, the same ones that have been paused due to the lack of spots for those not trained in Mexico, and Richard would free up one that would be used by the eagles to finalize the arrival of Quiñones’ replacement.
It is clear that if Sánchez’s departure is finalized, Coapa will use the foreigner’s position for the club’s attack, being clear, for the signing of a left winger to fill the spot left by the Mexican national team player, since it seems that the rest of the field is complete for the eagles. Names such as Victor Davila, Idrissi, Paulinho, among others, continue to be of interest to America and now, negotiations for a final signing can be resumed.
