América has made a huge number of signings this summer, some of them more quality than others. The capital of the country has become stronger, especially in the midfield, where last semester they already had potential in the starting eleven with dos Santos, Fidalgo and Valdés, now Cervantes, Sánchez and Iván Rodríguez have arrived, which leaves one player in particular, Richard Sánchez, in limbo.
Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports reports that Richard Sánchez has had a meeting with the board of directors of América and has asked to leave the club in this market. The Paraguayan was a substitute throughout the last tournament and this new tournament, his role within the squad does not have to change, but in addition it has become too complicated with the accumulation of reinforcements for the containment that have joined the ranks of Jardine.
Both Jardine and the management of the Eagles are one hundred percent in agreement that the midfielder should leave the nest, this due to a need, with the signings of Aguirre and Borja, America will be left without untrained spots in Mexico, that is, there will be no way to sign the left winger to take the place of Julián Quiñones. With the intentions set and with both parties in mutual agreement that the best thing is to leave the squad, it remains to define the transfer price for Richard, who in the last year, has seriously depreciated.
