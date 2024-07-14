THERE ARE OFFERS FOR FIDALGO! 😱@crh_oficial reveals that there are already some offers for Fidalgo, and that Richard Sánchez has asked to leave the club.

They tell us about the movements that may occur in America. #FSRadioMX pic.twitter.com/16xVAGKUip

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 12, 2024