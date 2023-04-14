The Young Classic is just around the corner. Cruz Azul and América will face each other this Saturday, April 15, in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium and the duel promises many emotions and surprises. In their most recent duel, the Eagles defeated the Machine by a painful score of 7-0. After the arrival of Ricardo Ferretti at La Noria, the sky-blue team has become more balanced and has improved in the defensive sector, so it seems unlikely that a result like this will be repeated.
Facing this weekend’s duel, Richard Sánchez, one of the figures in the cream-blue team, sent a message to the Cruz Azul players. The Paraguayan midfielder has been characterized this tournament by his statements prior to the classics, since before the duel against Chivas de Guadalajara he also heated things up with his statements.
“As I said, (Cruz Azul players) always talk. We’re not like that, we like to show more on the field. Every rival that we get during the week they start saying that and after the game they ‘swallow’ ‘ all that “
– Richard Sánchez in conference
The Eagles will take to the field this weekend as favorites to win against the Celeste Machine. The Cruz Azul players will have to be mentally strong and leave behind the defeat suffered in the Apertura 2022.
Sánchez indicated in one of his interventions that the light blue ones could be afraid of them because of what happened last tournament and that they may be looking for revenge.
“It may be that they do (they want revenge), but for us that game is over and now they will put up a face and come with a different mentality (…) Maybe yes, they are afraid of us … but I don’t like to speak out and show it in court”
– Richard Sanchez
