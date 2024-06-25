Although they took a while, the movements have begun within the ranks of America for the summer market. At this point, the eagles have added the arrival of three reinforcements: Rodolfo Cota, Iván Rodríguez and the most recent, Erick Sánchez. At the same time, the Liga MX champion team has three official casualties, Julián Quiñones, Salvador Reyes and the eternal substitute Óscar Jiménez, departures to which Richard Sánchez can be added in the following days.
Fernando Esquivel reports that América is very much considering the transfer of Sánchez this summer. The midfielder, who is not to André Jardine’s taste, has not been able to fully compete with Dos Santos or Fidalgo and now, with the arrivals of Sánchez and Rodríguez, everything indicates that the Guaraní will be the fourth or fifth option for the midfield of the eagles. For this reason, the sports area, with the green light from the coach, considers that it is a good time to finalize his transfer.
The source says that the player’s management is aware of the situation that their player is going through, which is why they have been moving pieces within the local market to find a place for Sanchez. Without going any further or having formal offers for his transfer, there are four clubs in the country that are considering making a move for Richard, with the hope of recovering his best version on the field. The clubs that have shown interest in the player are Santos de Torreón, León, Tuzos del Pachuca and lastly, Tijuana.
