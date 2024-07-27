After many doubts and several tournaments where there has been speculation about his departure from the Club América institution, the Paraguayan midfielder, Richard Sanchez has defined his future, at least for the rest of the year and everything seems to indicate that the player will remain in the Nido de Coapa, assuming his role as a starter and substitute throughout the semester with the heavy load of games to come, as revealed by the portal Passion Eagle.
It must be remembered that the Paraguayan player has been linked with hundreds of clubs for years, where hundreds of sources have mentioned that the player is wanted by other teams and more so when his participation in the team has decreased with the arrival of André Jardinebecause we must remember that before his arrival, he was the undisputed starter.
However, despite not always being a starter, the South American has not stopped being a key player, as he contributes a lot in the midfield and often makes offensive plays.
Whatever happens, the 28-year-old player is already an indelible part of the Eagles, since his arrival in Mexico City in the summer of 2019. He has been in the capital for five years and has a contract until mid-2026.
Since then, they have been two-time champions of Mexican soccer, Champion of Champions and champions of the Liga MX Super Cup, so now they are looking to achieve the goal of three-time championships and add the 16th League and lift the Leagues Cup 2024.
