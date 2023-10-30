Last weekend and due to the accumulation of injuries that América presented in its different lines, those from the country’s capital defeated the Rayados de Monterrey by making many changes to the starting eleven. In the end it was clear that those from Coapa are a club with an attack of fear, but that in the lower zone, at least, in terms of what those chosen have done last Saturday, they do not have the same solvency as in the offensive positions .
One of the players who is far from his best sporting version and by far is Richard Sánchez, the Guaraní containment, who in the last tournament was untouchable by Fernando Ortíz, now has a role as a substitute with little activity with Jardine in charge, he lost his position with Jonathan dos Santos since the beginning of the semester and every time he is on the field, it is clear that he is experiencing a complex state of play, far from what he was like for years in Coapa, thus signing his departure from the team.
Saúl Treviño Nájera affirms that for Jardine, Sánchez is another piece within the team, whether he is available or not does not really make a difference. This lack of weight of containment has reached the board, as each time the sports area considers that continuing with Richard in the team is unnecessary, in fact, the source indicates that the club wants him out of the squad regardless of this winter market. , sale or exchange, but no more in Coapa.
#Richard #Sánchez #continues #walking #exit #América