British designer Richard Rogers has died at the age of 88. This was reported by international news agencies on Sunday. His son Roo Rogers confirmed the news at The New York Times. It has not been disclosed where Rogers died.

One of the most famous achievements of the Briton is the Center Pompidou, the center for modern art in Paris, which he designed together with his Italian colleague Renzo Piano. With stairs, ducts and air conditioning ducts placed on the outside of the building, it has been one of the most recognizable buildings in the French capital since opening in 1977.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, the Millennium Dome in London and terminals of London’s Heathrow Airport and Barajas Airport in Madrid were also designed by Rogers. In 1991 he was knighted for his merits and in 2007 he was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the highest international award for architects. The BBC mentions Rogers one of the most successful and influential architects in the world.