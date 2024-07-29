Richard Rios He is the most valued player in our country after the brilliant America Cup what did he do with the shirt of the Colombia selection. The paisa He became a bastion in the midfield of coach Néstor Lorenzo’s team and displayed a preponderant performance.

The Colombian player was revalued after the America Cup and its market value doubled: it went from 5 million euros in June to 10 million euros a month later.

Charlotte (United States), 07/10/2024.- Colombia’s Richard Rios (L) in action against Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera (C) and Nicolas De La Cruz (R) during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

Galatasaray wants Rios

The 24-year-old midfielder has attracted interest from European football giants Milan, Manchester United and clubs such as Roma, Fulham, Newcastle and Fiorentina. However, there is one team that has already made a formal offer.

According to the Turkish journalist Erdal Bozkurthe Galatasaray Galatasaray has reached an agreement in principle with Colombian Richard Ríos, who would welcome his move to Europe. “Galatasaray has reached an agreement in principle with the Colombian footballer,” he said.

The information is completed by the newspaper MSN Brazil, which explains an offer of the Galatasaray of 16 million euros for the footballer of the Colombia selectiona figure that does not convince the Brazilian club.

Bozkurt He said that negotiations are underway, but talks with Brazil’s Palmeiras, the owner of the player’s sporting rights, are far from successful. The São Paulo side are demanding around 30 million euros.

“Negotiations between Galatasaray and Palmeiras are ongoing, but the difference in the transfer negotiations is currently 11 million euros. The fact that there are clubs who want the European player strengthens Palmeiras’ position. If Palmeiras do not make the discount, Galatasaray’s attitude will be important here,” said the Turkish journalist.

The newspaper Hurriyet from Türkiye explained that the Colombian Davinson Sánchez, Ríos’ teammate in the Colombia selectionwould push his friend to join the Istanbul team. “It is said that Davinson Sanchez could also have an active role in the transfer of his compatriot.”

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Colombia players (LR) Camilo Vargas, Daniel Munoz and Richard Rios celebrate a goal by teammate Jefferson Lerma (Not Pictured), during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi- finals match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

Although Galatasarayclub in which he played Radamel Falcao Garcia between 2019 and 2021, is not the only Turkish club after Richard Rios. Earlier, Bozkurt explained that the Fenerbache of coach José Mourinho would have offered 21 million euros.

“Fenerbach offered 21 million euros to Palmeiras, bonuses included, for Richard Ríos,” he said.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS