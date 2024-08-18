The Colombian footballer Richard Rios He has become a very popular figure on social media, even before his great participation in the Copa América with the Colombian National Team.

According to the criteria of

However, it was that performance in the continental tournament that catapulted him definitively, as he won a large number of fans who now follow his current role at Palmeiras in Brazil.

Ríchard finished his time with Colombia and returned to his club, amidst rumours of his possible departure to another team. Palmeiras have him well secured so they can enjoy the Colombian’s talent for longer.

This Sunday, Ríchard Ríos was on the field in the Palmeiras match against Sao Paulo in Brazilian football.

The Colombian, as usual, started in the starting lineup. However, beyond his game, what caught the attention since he came out onto the field was his new physical appearance.

Ríos now sports completely blonde hair, in a very bright shade, which is already sparking all kinds of comments on social media.

His fans, who admired him during the Copa America, are already reacting to the footballer’s new look. There are opinions for and against.

“I like it, but it looks weird”comments a fan. “My God, this man is cute in anything, BUT HIS CURLS”another follower wonders. “The truth is that her curls are her essence, they look much better on her”is another comment on the networks. There are also those who say that it is a “disaster” or that it looks like a “light bulb.”

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and Ríos left in the 87th minute, when he was replaced by Rony.

SPORTS

More sports news