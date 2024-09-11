Richard Rios, player of Palmeiras from Brazilrevealed the secret to having defeated Argentina2-1, in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers after falling in the final of the America’s Cup.

Yerson Cordoba, head, and James Rodriguez, from the penalty spot, they were the authors of the victory, which was like a balm, after having fallen in that final of the tournament USA.

Rio spoke about the change of ‘chip’ in the team for the commitment in Barranquilla and warned that turning the page quickly was key.

“It was very essential for us to change the chip from the Copa America to this (today)because the Copa America is over and the past will remain there. We no longer have a way to reverse that. “Now we are in the qualifying rounds for a World Cup that will be very important for us. So we are focused on the present,” he said.

And he added: “These games help us show what we are made for and we have been demonstrating this for several months. It was no exception. We already had a match against them, which was a very important match for us. Unfortunately we did not come away with the victory or the championship, but today we had a great chance to turn that around, we face it as just another final in these qualifiers we are playing.”

The midfielder referred to the high temperature, something that was heavily criticized by Argentines before and after the match.

“It is incredibly hot in Barranquilla, it is hot for both of us, we are not used to playing in our clubs in this climate,” he said.