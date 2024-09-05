Richard Ríos and the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) They made the dream come true Lucianaa girl with cancer who sees her idol Selection as an inspiration. The player brightened the life of the minor who will never forget one of the happiest moments.

According to the criteria of

You may be interested in:

The steering wheel of the Palmeiras He was one of the first players called up by the coach of the Colombian National Team, Nestor Lorenzo, to arrive at the team’s concentration in Barranquilla, to prepare for the double qualifying date against Peru and Argentina.

Richard Rios Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Luciana and Rios met

Taking advantage of that Rivers was a few kilometers away, Luciana and her family traveled from Cartagena until Barranquilla to arrange a meeting with the idol of the minor who suffers from cancer, and they settled outside the concentration hotel to have a meeting with the team players.

“She has been in this process for a year and a half. She told me to take her to the hotel so I could see them and that is why we are here. She lives in Cartagena and is going through her process there. She had an appointment on Monday and her mother cancelled it so she could live happily in the storm,” they explained in a video published on the FCF.

To the Federation He received information about the girl and with Richard Rios They arranged a dream meeting for the little girl who will never forget one of the happiest moments of her life.

Charlotte (United States), 07/10/2024.- Colombia’s Richard Rios (L) in action against Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera (C) and Nicolas De La Cruz (R) during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

Through their social networks, the Federation shared the emotional moment between the 24-year-old footballer and the cancer patient who is undergoing a long recovery process, and who sees Ríos as an idol and inspiration.

Luciana He waited, with his shirt in his hand, for the arrival of Richard Rios, who arrived with that smile that characterizes him. The Antioquian signed her shirt and took several photos with the minor who could not believe what was happening.

“I told him that I wanted to fulfill my dream of meeting him and I did,” were Luciana’s words to Néstor Lorenzo’s midfielder. In addition, the footballer born in Antioquia kept a painting that the minor wore.

SPORTS