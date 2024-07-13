Richard Rios He has been one of the players of the Colombia selection that has attracted the most attention during the race to the final of the Copa America 2024The midfielder has won over fans with his technique on the ball, as well as the hearts of female fans, who on social media have praised him as one of the most beautiful players of the 48th edition of the tournament.

The number 6 of the Colombian National Team scored his first goal during the quarter-final phase, a match that was played against the Panama National Team and during the semi-final match that took place at the Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina, he had to leave the field of play due to a strong blow to one of his knees, a situation that caused great concern among the Colombian fans.

Although he did not play the entire 90 minutes of the match, his performance is being praised on social media due to a video that was shared on the official Copa América account in which a play can be seen in which he displays great technique against his Uruguayan opponents.

In the video you can see how the Colombian player, who began his career as a micro-football player, takes control of the game from Uruguay at a time when Colombia, although already winning the match 1-0, was forced to defend that result with one less player due to the expulsion of Daniel Muñoz.

In a display of technique and ball control, Ríos, who since he was 12 years old has been part of several teams in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, such as Flamengo, Guaraní and Palmeiras, ‘dance’ with Uruguayan players from big European teams: Federico Valverde, Real Madrid starter; José María Jiménez, Atlético de Madrid centre-back; and Darwin Núñez, Liverpool striker.

Charlotte (United States), 10/07/2024.- Colombian Richard Ríos (l) in action against Uruguayans Mathias Olivera (c) and Nicolás De La Cruz (d) during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, on July 10, 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

‘I feel very Colombian’

Richard Ríos earned his place in the Colombian national team thanks to Néstor Lorenzo, the team’s technical director, who ‘discovered’ him and opened the doors to recognition in his native country, since his entire sports career has been in Brazil, which is why many say he is a Brazilian player.

At the end of the match against the Uruguayan national team and having left the field due to a blow to his knee, Richard Ríos was interviewed and received a gift from a journalist, who gave him some photographs, a moment that he took advantage of to ‘get the thorn out’ and clarify his love for Colombia.

“This represents many things for me, because some people say that I am not Colombian and here I show them that I feel very Colombian, much more than many people who say that I am not, I leave my life on the field, I always go out to play the game in the best way possible,” said the midfielder of the Colombian National Team regarding the distrust that arises from the fact that he has never played with a professional Colombian soccer team.

EL TIEMPO EDITORIAL