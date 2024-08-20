Richard Rios He is already a very popular player at Palmeiras in Brazil. Game after game he is becoming more established, although he is still trying to reach the level he showed until recently and during the Copa América with the Colombian National Team.

According to the criteria of

The Colombian footballer was present this Sunday at Palmeiras’ agonizing 2-1 victory against Sao Paulo.

Once again, the national team player was a starter and contributed to this victory that is vital for his team.

During the match, an unfortunate incident occurred due to the player’s injury. Patryck, Sao Paulo side.

Patryck suffered a hard fall and was left lying on the grass, causing alarm to all the players, including Ríos who was very attentive to what was happening to his opponent.

The prayer of Rivers

After the match, the one who took the lead in Palmeiras was Ríos, who gathered the team in the locker room to say a prayer for the rival player, asking for his health.

Ríos’ gesture is praised by the club itself, which posted on its X account: “After the victory in Choque-Rei, midfielder Richard Ríos asked for prayers for full-back Patryck, who had to leave Allianz Parque in an ambulance.”

“I’m not one to talk much, I just wanted to say this prayer for my rival. There we felt like we were accompanying him through what happened to him, saying a prayer for him, because we saw the moment he was going through there. I felt very scared, I confess,” said Ríos in a statement reproduced by GloboSporte.

Many gestures of support have been generated towards the injured footballer, but also voices of recognition to the Colombian for his good gesture towards a colleague.

After undergoing neurological tests that found no problems, Patryck was diagnosed with a fracture of his right collarbone caused by shock.

PAUL ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news