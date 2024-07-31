The rumors surrounding the Colombian Richard Rios were fired after the final of the America Cup lost by the National Team against Argentina. The 24-year-old midfielder aroused the interest of a dozen clubs that began to request information about his services.

Richard Rios He was associated with clubs such as Milan, Roma, Juventus, Fiorentina, Manchester United, Fulham and several more, but those who were ahead of their competitors were the Turkish clubs that presented offers to Palmeiras, owner of the sporting rights of the Colombian.

Charlotte (United States), 07/10/2024.- Colombia’s Richard Rios (L) in action against Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera (C) and Nicolas De La Cruz (R) during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 semi-finals match between Uruguay and Colombia in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 10 July 2024. EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Photo:EFE Share

Offers rejected by Rios

The Turkish journalist Erdal Bozkurt reported on July 29, that the Galatasaray had offered around 16 million euros to get the Colombian. Hours later, it would have been the Fenerbache of coach José Mourinho, who presented a figure of 21 million to hire the revelation of the Copa América.

“I was informed that the Fenerbahce offered 21 million euros to Palmeiras, bonuses included, for Richard Ríos,” said the journalist cited.

However, the Turkish teams received the “no” from the Palmeiras who is not willing to let his star go for little money, as he asked for a figure for which very few clubs in the world would be able to get the Colombian from São Paulo.

Richard Rios. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

According to information from ESPNthe president of Verdao, Leila Pereira, will not let the Colombian star escape this semester, since the Coach Abel Ferreira wants to count on his midfielder for the rest of the season Libertadores Cup.

Riverswho made a place for himself in the starting team of Palmeiras, He will only leave Brazil if a club puts 100 million euros on the table, the termination clause that would be established in the contract signed by the Colombian until December 2026.

Palmeiras’ strategy would be to scare away the admirers of Richard Rios with a figure that, if paid, would make him the most expensive Colombian in the world; the idea is to protect the Antioquian jewel that dazzled in the America Cup and is of interest to several clubs in the Old Continent.

Richard Rios Photo:Efe Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS