The pearl demonstrated its qualities to the world. Richard Rios He has always had that magic touch in his game after his time in indoor football, but he took advantage of the showcase of the America Cup so that he would not only be talked about in Colombia and Brazil.

Richard Rios He is the fashionable player in ColombiaAfter starring in a spectacular Copa América in the midfield of the National Team, he dedicated himself to stealing balls, fighting, running and helping the team in defense and attack.

Richard Ríos wins admirers in Europe

The 24-year-old midfielder earned his starting spot in the team DT Nestor Lorenzo trHe took Mateus Uribe’s place and was key to the national team reaching the grand final by doing that ‘box to box’ work, as the English say, or from area to area.

His good performance allowed him to become one of the most sought-after players in the European transfer market. Press reports indicate that Rivers is on the agenda of the Italian, Spanish and English teams.

Historical as Milan, Rome, Fiorentina and Juventus They are behind the Colombian who belongs to Palmeiras of Brazil, who rubs his hands after the emergence of his warm midfielder.

Milan reflects on the rivers issue

According to the journalist Daniele Longo“Ríos’ name was already present on the list of Milan and Fiorentina before the start of the Copa America,” he says in Football Market.

But “the Rossoneri club seems more oriented towards other objectives for the midfield.” Apparently, the main obstacle that the Italians are having is the millionaire price that they are asking for. Palmeiras.

“Palmeiras had acquired him from Flamengo for 1.5 million and now expects to earn almost 30 times more,” says the journalist.

Palmeiras demands 30 million

The middle Milan Planet He completes the information by explaining that he has been on the club’s board’s agenda for weeks, but his price is prohibited, as Verdao demands close to 30 million euros for his signing.

“Milan have their eyes on him, but as is often the case with South American teams, after a couple of good performances the price goes up. 60 million euros as a release clause, but Palmeiras do not seem willing to sell him for less than 30 million. In Italy, it is not just AC Milan that is in the running, but also Roma and Fiorentina with Richard Rios,” he explained.

The evaluation of Palmeiras by Richard Rios went from 20 million a month ago to the 30 million they are asking for today. Fiorentina would be the team most convinced in Italy to sign the Colombian pearl.

“La Viola has begun initial contacts with agents for the 2000 promotion. Roberto Goretti and Daniele Prade are studying the viability of the operation with Palmeiras, with the estimate having gone from 20 million a month ago to 30 million after an extraordinary Copa América,” he said.

