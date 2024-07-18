Colombian Ríchard Ríos was one of the great revelations of the 2024 Copa América. With just 13 matches with the Colombian National Team, what he did in the tournament in the United States is beginning to attract attention in the Old Continent market.

Ríos earned his place in the starting eleven for Colombia in the penultimate friendly match against the United States. That day he came off the bench and scored a goal. The following day he played against Bolivia and was never included in the starting eleven. He also scored one of the goals in the 5-0 win over Panama in the quarter-finals.

After playing for the Colombian Futsal Team, he was taken to Flamengo in Brazil and later joined Palmeiras, where he has also been a great figure. Now, the Cup gives him the chance to look for a team in Europe.

AC Milan would be interested in Richard Rios

According to Italian transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Rios could be an alternative for Italy’s powerful AC Milan, However, this is not the Rossoneri’s priority.

Milan’s priority is Frenchman Youssouf Fofana, a Monaco player. “Milan’s hope is to reach an agreement at a low price, taking advantage of two elements: the player’s desire to join the Rossoneri and the end of the contract, which is expected to take place in less than 12 months (in June 2025). In short, things are moving slowly,” he said.

However, Di Marzio points to an alternative to Ríos. “Meanwhile, Milan are still thinking about other profiles, about paths that could become current if Fofana’s arrival does not materialise. One name that is heard a lot is that of Richard Ríos, a Colombian international born in 2000 at Palmeiras,” he wrote.

However, the probable arrival of Ríos has a drawback: “Ríos clearly does not have an EU passport, so there would be no place for him in the squad if Strahinja Pavlovic and also Emerson Royal were to arrive,” Di Marzio insisted.

