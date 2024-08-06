The Colombian Richard Rios It was the great revelation of the previous edition of the America Cup. The 24-year-old player shone in the midfield for the Colombian National Team and was key to the national team’s chances of reaching the final.

Three years ago, the Colombian midfielder was unknown to several fans of the National Team who fell in love with the talent from Antioquia in the America Cup. Rios was vital in the scheme Nestor Lorenzo doing the work that the English call ‘box to box’, being that midfielder who is key in both areas.

Rios has requests from Europe

The great performance in the tournament Conmebol shot up the price of Riverswho before his good performances was worth 5 million euros, a month later the market price rose to 10 million.

In Europe has been associated with several clubs. Manchester United Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have already submitted a formal offer, both of which were rejected by Palmeiras of Brazil.

A club in Italy seems to have him back on its radar. According to the Sport Gazette, Richard Rios He is one of the names that Roma are considering, as they are looking for signings for their midfield.

Rios, Roma’s ‘plan B’

The Italian media dedicated a page to the cast of the capital and there appeared the player of the Colombian National Team, who can reach Rome If the signing of the Frenchman does not materialise Boubakary Soumaré, player of the Leicester City of England.

Roma’s coach, Danielle De Rossi, He would opt for the Frenchman to give muscle to his midfield, but he would not be against the incorporation of the Colombian player who could make a qualitative leap in his sporting career.

Although the situation is complicated and the signing must go through several phases to be unlocked. Palmeiras of Brazil will have to lower their demands, since they would require the termination clause that amounts to 100 million euros.

The São Paulo team has already rejected an offer of 16 million from Galatasaray and another from Fenerbahce for 21 million because coach Abel Ferreira wants to count on Ríos for the final phase of the Copa Libertadores.

HAROLD YEPES

